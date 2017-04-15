5 teens caught in rip current in Florida

WESH Published:
What you should know about rip currents (Image 1)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — Five teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment after being pulled from the ocean Friday evening.

The teens had been pulled out by a powerful rip current while in the surf near Patrick Air Force Base.

The teens were traveling with a group on a bus from the Marietta area of Georgia, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

The group stopped off so they could enjoy some time on the beach. Their joy turned to anguish when five of the teenagers in the group became overwhelmed by the rough surf.

Multiple Fire Rescue crews and several Air Force crews helped get the teens to shore and then to the hospital.

Authorities said they could not share any further details about the teens, including information about their conditions.

Rip currents will likely remain a concern along the Central Florida coast throughout the Easter weekend. Ocean rescue officials expect to fly a red flag, warning of a high risk of rip currents, for the next several days.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s