5 teens caught in rip current in Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — Five teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment after being pulled from the ocean Friday evening.

The teens had been pulled out by a powerful rip current while in the surf near Patrick Air Force Base.

The teens were traveling with a group on a bus from the Marietta area of Georgia, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

The group stopped off so they could enjoy some time on the beach. Their joy turned to anguish when five of the teenagers in the group became overwhelmed by the rough surf.

Multiple Fire Rescue crews and several Air Force crews helped get the teens to shore and then to the hospital.

Authorities said they could not share any further details about the teens, including information about their conditions.

Rip currents will likely remain a concern along the Central Florida coast throughout the Easter weekend. Ocean rescue officials expect to fly a red flag, warning of a high risk of rip currents, for the next several days.

