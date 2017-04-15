1 dead after shooting in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead after a shooting in St. Petersburg, according to police.
Officers were called to 49th Street South around 2:30 Saturday morning for the shooting, and found a middle-aged man who had been shot.
The man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives with the St. Petersburg Police Department are now investigating.
