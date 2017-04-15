1 person killed in Largo mobile home fire

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire officials say one person is dead after a mobile home fire in Largo.

Crews took the call for a fire on Laurel Avenue just after 5:30 Saturday morning. Thirteen units responded to the scene within five minutes and found a double-wide on fire.

One elderly victim died, according to Largo Fire Rescue.

The fire was under control by 6:26 a.m.

