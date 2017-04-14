Winter Haven mom suspects scorpion came from a United flight

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – When it’s time to go somewhere in Ashley Cretcher’s Chevy Tahoe, she checks it out thoroughly.

She found a scorpion in her SUV with her daughter in the back seat.

“We come home, a couple days later, I put her in the car and I go open up my driver’s door to get in the car to work and take her, and the scorpion was sitting right by the door,” said Cretcher.

She put two and two together after seeing a story about a flight from Texas, where a scorpion dropped on a passenger’s head from the overhead compartment, and stung him on the finger.

“It hit my nail more than my skin, I think, so, kind of uh, maybe my thumb nail saved me a little bit,” said Richard Bell.

Cretcher wasted no time after seeing the threatening insect.

“I quickly ripped her out of the car and put her in the house, tried to get the scorpion out, but it ran off inside the car,” she said.

That’s where the scorpion is now, but it could be dead, after she hired an exterminator.

“He exterminated the car and said, ‘leave it in the car for about two days,’ put sticky traps all in it,” she explained.

It’s been less than a stellar week for United. It started with a passenger being dragged down the aisle after refusing to give up his seat on an overbooked flight.

Now, one, perhaps two, scorpion incidents. Cretcher isn’t sure United will be he airlines choice for future travel.

“Probably not. Kind of weird about the scorpions, kind of weird. So, probably not.”

A United spokesman apologized to the man stung by the scorpion.

As for this incident, Cretcher’s husband contacted the airline today, and was told, someone will get back to them.

