WATCH: Elephants at Busch Gardens celebrate Easter with egg hunt

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pachyderm elephants at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay got into the Easter spirit this week with an egg hunt.

The elephants practiced their foraging skills, hunting for coconuts and edible mache Easter eggs filled with fruit.

A representative for the park said this enrichment activity stimulates the elephants and engages them in a new fun way.

The activity also helps their sense of smell and foraging ability.

Enjoy the video!

