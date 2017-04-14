USForces Afghanistan releases video of MOAB strike against ISIS

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – US Forces Afghanistan released video on Friday morning that showed Thursday’s bombing of the ISIS-K tunnel complex in Afghanistan.

The attack was planned by US CENTCOM, which is based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

A GBU-43 bomb, which is nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs” or MOAB, was dropped from a U.S. aircraft.

RELATED: MOAB has only been dropped in one other place — Northwest Florida

US CENTCOM said that the strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. Forces conducting clearing operations in the area, while maximizing the destruction of ISIS-K fighters and facilities.

U.S. Forces – Afghanistan conducted the strike on the tunnel complex in the Achin district, of the Nangarhar province, in Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017.

“As ISIS-K’s losses have mounted, they are using IEDs, bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defense,” said General John W. Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Forces – Afghanistan.

“This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K.”

RELATED: US Air Force drops largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS targets in Afghanistan

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>> MORE TOP STORIES