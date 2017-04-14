Tampa Police investigating shooting downtown

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a shooting downtown Friday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of Curtis Hixon Park.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries to the head.

The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

