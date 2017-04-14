Tampa Fire Rescue responding to brush fire near West Shore and Gandy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue is responding to a brush fire Friday afternoon.
The fire is in the area of West Shore and Gandy Boulevard in Tampa.
No structures are immediately in danger.
The cause is not yet known.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this developing.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- USForces Afghanistan releases video of MOAB strike against ISIS
- Clearwater Police officer reunites scared 6-year-old with family on beach
- Detectives searching for thieves who robbed Tampa man of $6,000 at Publix
- Report: Uber used secret program to track Lyft drivers
- WATCH: Horse attacks alligator in Alachua County
- USF St. Pete historian arrested on child pornography charges
- Boy, 8, takes dad’s car to drive sister, 4, to McDonald’s
>>> MORE TOP STORIES