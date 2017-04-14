Tampa Bay area program granting second wishes to sick children

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new program in the Tampa Bay area is aiming to grant second wishes to children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. It’s called A Second Chance by Demetrius.

The program is named after founder, Angela Small’s, nephew who died of cancer. He’d been granted one wish by Make a Wish. He was so young when it was granted, he didn’t remember it. That’s why Angela created this new program.

One of the “wishers” is from Tampa. Since day one, 12-year-old Angel Barriera has been put through the ringer.

“Just these past 12 months alone, she’s had four major surgeries. She has spent more time here than she has at home,” said her mom, Lisa.

Angel was on dialysis for eight years, underwent a kidney transplant, had spinal fusion surgery, heart problems, you name it. When she was three-years-old, Give Children the World granted her a wish, but like Demetrius, she was so young, she only has pictures to remember it by.

“What people don’t know is that if they do get a wish from an organization, they are not eligible to get a second wish from another organization. That was the purpose. To help children like my nephew to get another wish,” said Angela.

Angel’s second wish is to go to New York. She has a sister there she’s never met.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Lisa. “She’s making something happen for kids that they feel like, ‘oh well I’m not special anymore, because I don’t remember it?’ I think it’s amazing.”

They hope Angel is well enough by this summer to grant her wish and send her to the Big Apple.

Each wish costs between $6,500 and $10,000. If you’d like to donate to help grant another child’s second wish, go to a www.asecondwish.org and donate.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> MORE TOP STORIES