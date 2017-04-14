Spring & Easter Entertaining

Dare Crackers http://www.darefoods.com/us_en
Recipe #1: Fruit Salsa & Cinnamon Sugar Mascarpone
Makes: 24 Crackers
INGREDIENTS
24 Grainsfirst crackers
Fresh mint, for garnish
Cinnamon Sugar Mascarpone
4 oz mascarpone or cream cheese
1 ½ tablespoons light brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Fruit Salsa
2 honey crisp apples, finely diced
2 large Bartlett pears, finely diced
1 mango, finely diced
1 pomegranate, seeds removed (about 1 cup)
Juice and zest from 1 lemon
1 tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
PREPARATION
- For the fruit salsa, toss to combine the fruits, lemon juice and zest, honey and cinnamon in a mixing bowl.
- Then, mix the ingredients for the cinnamon sugar mascarpone together until combined.
- To assemble, simply spread sweetened mascarpone or cream cheese on each Grainsfirst cracker. Top with 1 tablespoon fruit salsa and garnish with fresh mint, if desired.
Recipe #2: Steak Bite with Pickled Onions & Cilantro Lime Aioli
Makes: 24 crackers
INGREDIENTS
24 Breton Artisanal Sweet Potato with Ancient Grains
4 oz flank steak, grilled and thinly sliced into 24 pieces
Cilantro, to garnish
Pickled Onions & Jalapenos
⅓ cup fresh lime juice
⅓ cup red wine vinegar
⅓ cup sugar
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 small jalapeno, seeded and cut into rings
½ red onion, thinly sliced
Cilantro Lime Aioli
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
Zest and juice from ½ lime
1 teaspoons fresh cilantro chopped, plus more for garnish
Kosher salt and ground pepper, to taste
PREPARATION
- To prepare the pickled onions & jalapenos, combine lime juice, vinegar, sugar, salt and jalapeno in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves. Place sliced onion in a bowl and pour mixture over onions; cover and let cool for 20 minutes.
- Next, mix ingredients for the aioli together until combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- To assemble, layer grilled steak, aioli and pickled onions and jalapenos on a Breton Artisanal Sweet Potato with Ancient Grains cracker. Garnish with sprig of cilantro, if desired.
Recipes courtesy Chef Kelsey Nixon