Spring & Easter Entertaining

Published:

Dare Crackers http://www.darefoods.com/us_en

Find them on Twitter: @BretonCrackers

 

Recipe #1: Fruit Salsa & Cinnamon Sugar Mascarpone

Makes: 24 Crackers

INGREDIENTS

24 Grainsfirst crackers

Fresh mint, for garnish

Cinnamon Sugar Mascarpone

4 oz mascarpone or cream cheese

1 ½ tablespoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Fruit Salsa

2 honey crisp apples, finely diced

2 large Bartlett pears, finely diced

1 mango, finely diced

1 pomegranate, seeds removed (about 1 cup)

Juice and zest from 1 lemon

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

PREPARATION

  1. For the fruit salsa, toss to combine the fruits, lemon juice and zest, honey and cinnamon in a mixing bowl.
  2. Then, mix the ingredients for the cinnamon sugar mascarpone together until combined.
  3. To assemble, simply spread sweetened mascarpone or cream cheese on each Grainsfirst cracker. Top with 1 tablespoon fruit salsa and garnish with fresh mint, if desired.

 

Recipe #2: Steak Bite with Pickled Onions & Cilantro Lime Aioli

Makes: 24 crackers

INGREDIENTS

24 Breton Artisanal Sweet Potato with Ancient Grains

4 oz flank steak, grilled and thinly sliced into 24 pieces

Cilantro, to garnish

Pickled Onions & Jalapenos

⅓ cup fresh lime juice

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

⅓ cup sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 small jalapeno, seeded and cut into rings

½ red onion, thinly sliced

Cilantro Lime Aioli

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Zest and juice from ½ lime

1 teaspoons fresh cilantro chopped, plus more for garnish

Kosher salt and ground pepper, to taste

PREPARATION

  1. To prepare the pickled onions & jalapenos, combine lime juice, vinegar, sugar, salt and jalapeno in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves. Place sliced onion in a bowl and pour mixture over onions; cover and let cool for 20 minutes.
  2. Next, mix ingredients for the aioli together until combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  3. To assemble, layer grilled steak, aioli and pickled onions and jalapenos on a Breton Artisanal Sweet Potato with Ancient Grains cracker. Garnish with sprig of cilantro, if desired.

 

Recipes courtesy Chef Kelsey Nixon

