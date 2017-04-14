Shooter will not be prosecuted in death of Brandon High School basketball star Jayquon Johnson

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The shooter in connection to the January death of Brandon High School basketball star Jayquon Johnson Death will not be prosecuted, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The Office of the State Attorney has declined to prosecute the shooter, citing a lack of evidence discrediting his claim of self-defense.

He is still facing charges for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to sell/drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His mother also faces charges for tampering with physical evidence.

Johnson, a sophomore at Brandon High School, was described as a towering presence, a great student, a great athlete, a great brother and a great son.

His coach told WFLA he as recruited to play basketball at USF, the University of Virginia, Louisville and the University of Texas.

His life was cut short on New Year’s Day when he was shot on Cabbage Palm Drive in Valrico during what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong.

