Sanitation worker fatally struck by garbage truck in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 25-year-old sanitation worker was fatally struck by a garbage truck in Pasco County on Friday.

It happened at 5:59 am on the intersection of Bourbon Street and Tipton Ave.

Troopers say Dantrell Gray of Spring Hill was standing next to the truck, operated by J.D. Parker and Sons, as it was backing into Bourbon Street before he fell onto the street and was ran over.

Gray was transported to the Bayonet Point Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

