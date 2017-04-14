

“Return of The Mac” is a scripted comedy starring boy band heartthrob Joey McIntyre as a version of himself alongside his real-life family – wife Barrett and their three children, Griffin (8), Rhys (6) and Kira (5). As he embarks on a hilarious quest to be taken seriously as a legit actor, Joey is thrown into the reluctant role of a talk show host at a fledgling cable network called The Comfy Channel. As Joey starts to navigate THE TALK show circuit, he is joined by his often misguided manager and team played by a hysterical cast, including Adam Ray, Jamie Denbo, Katie Wee, Punam Patel and Jordan Black.

