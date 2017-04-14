Restoring the Royal Theater

Built in 1948 to serve as an African American arts entertainment center, the hope was that the theater would do more than entertain, and transform lives. Since then, BGC has honored this investment with successful after school and non-school day programming, emphasizing character development, healthy living, and academic enrichment…VERY important now that it appears any government funding for these kinds of programs will go away.

LSP will raise funds and embark on a series of building enhancements such as paint, landscaping, structural repairs, and the

refurbishment of the original marquee. LSP will also provide new interior furniture and storage and replace carpeting.

Completed by May 20, 2017, these enhancements will position BGC for new arts programming for 200 additional children

and adults for five annual sessions.