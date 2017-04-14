Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: April 3 to 7

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed one Tampa Bay eatery during inspections conducted from April 3 to April 7, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurant that was closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

La Giradilla Tampa located at 1003 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

April 5, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 26 Violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was found on the wall behind the prep table; 1 live roach was found on a wall by the fire suppression system; 1 live roach was found under a prep table; 1 live roach was found under a 3-compartment sink; 4 live roaches were found behind the pizza reach-in cooler; 15 to 20 live roaches were found on the floor next to a reach-in freezer and the slicer; 15 live roaches were found in broken cove molding behind a pizza cooler.

Roach excrement and droppings were found along a wall in the kitchen.

The handwashing sink was not accessible for employees to use due to items stored in the sink.

The Interior of a reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

There was soil residue in food storage containers.

A wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

A pizza peel was stored on the floor between uses.

An opened employee beverage container was found in the cold holding unit that also held food that was to be served to customers.

The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease, and food debris.

The cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 2 dead roaches were found on the wall by the prep table, 2 dead roaches were found on the floor by the prep table, 10 dead roaches were found under a 3-compartment sink, and 1 dead roach was found under a microwave.

April 6, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 8 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from April 3, to April 7, 2017.

Frozen Steak was stored over clean dishes.

A toxic substance was improperly stored. A sanitation bucket was setting on the same table with cooked roast beef.

A slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

Raw pork was stored over washed, sliced onions in the walk-in cooler.

Ready-to-eat and potentially hazardous food was prepared on site and held more than 24 hours and not properly date marked.

The cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

Fried ice cream was not properly separated from raw fish and seafood in the cooler.

Pesticide labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.

Potentially hazardous shrimp was thawed in standing water on the counter.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found in the dining room, on the dish machine, under the dish machine, under the cook line sink, on top of the soda box station, behind the sign in the dining room and in the dry storage area.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

Raw eggs were stored over butter in the reach-in cooler.

An accumulation of a black-green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

A slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

Raw chicken was not properly separated from raw beef in the holding unit.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer.

Self-service salad bar/buffet was lacking adequate sneeze-guards or other proper protection from contamination.

Potentially hazardous food was reheated, but did not reach the proper reheating temperature.

An accumulation of black-green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

The wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

There was encrusted material on the can opener blade.

The handwashing sink was not accessible for employee to use due to items stored in it.

