Report: Teen bitten by shark in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager was bitten by a shark on Friday afternoon in Jacksonville, First Coast News reports.

It happened at the Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park around 1:30 pm.

Authorities say the victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Picture of shark attack victim from a witness at Hannah Park @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/eDXosscBKw — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) April 14, 2017

Authorities are working the scene to find out more information about the incident.

