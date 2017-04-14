Report: Teen bitten by shark in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager was bitten by a shark on Friday afternoon in Jacksonville, First Coast News reports.
It happened at the Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park around 1:30 pm.
Authorities say the victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities are working the scene to find out more information about the incident.
