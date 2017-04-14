Report: Teen bitten by shark in Jacksonville

By Published:
File photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager was bitten by a shark on Friday afternoon in Jacksonville, First Coast News reports.

It happened at the Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park around 1:30 pm.

Authorities say the victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are working the scene to find out more information about the incident.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s