Police looking for serial skimmer suspects in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for a duo who may be putting skimming devices on Bay Area ATMs.

The latest incident happened in Lake Wales, at the SunTrust Bank on Central Avenue.

On April 12, a man found a skimming device on the ATM and contacted police.

When police reviewed footage they saw two men place the device on the ATM just minutes before at 8 p.m.

Police are not sure if there are any victims.

Police believe these are the same two suspects seen putting a skimming device on a SunTrust ATM in Haines City the month before.

On March 16, Haines City police found the skimmer and after reviewing surveillance footage, they discovered the device had been placed on the ATM around 4:18 p.m.

The device was discovered around 6:19 p.m. the same evening when someone reported their card was stuck in the ATM.

Police are also investigating whether the pair is involved in putting a skimmer on a third ATM located in central Florida, but would not disclose that location.

In both instances the suspects are clearly seen.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

