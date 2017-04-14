Palmetto Auto shop fire investigated as arson

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA)—The State Fire Marshal says someone intentionally set a fire to a storage facility at a downtown Palmetto business.

According to officials, the blaze began at around 7:30 Friday morning and dark black smoke towered into the sky.

The storage facility is actually a historic church building that held tires and other materials.

Firefighters say this made it more difficult to put out the blaze.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

Surveillance video on the scene showed a suspect wandering around and breaking into a number of buildings on the property.

The business owner says there was some blood left behind at the scene, therefore officials are hopeful they can identify the suspect.

