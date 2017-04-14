Orlando police chief discusses response to Pulse shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando Police Chief John Mina has been making presentations to other law enforcement agencies.

Mina said it’s his duty to help others learn from the tragedy at Pulse nightclub.

Mina meets with other agencies and walks them through what first responders did that night.

“There’s not a whole lot of things we would have done differently, I talk about better communication with our fire personnel and having them in the command post,” Mina said.

Mina said on June 12, the fire department had their own command post, separate from the police.

“Looking back, that’s something minor that we should have had them in the command post with us,” Mina told WESH 2’s Amanda Crawford.

All the crews who responded to Pulse witnessed a horrific scene. Mina said it was important to take care of each other afterward.

Crews had counselors available, which he told agencies made a difference.

“I tell them how at the 6-month mark, we do all the debriefings again and how many of the officers will have mandatory counseling at the one-year mark,” Mina said.

Mina hopes other agencies can use his observations to make their own departments even more prepared.

“We do feel it’s our obligation to pass along our knowledge to other agencies,” he said.

