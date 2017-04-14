National Guard member returns home, shares a kiss through the fence

ROANOKE, Va. (WFLA) — It was a tender moment for one National Guard member when he finally returned home.

This heroic national guard member shared a kiss through the fence in Virginia right when he got home from his deployment in Qatar.

He had waited long enough to kiss his significant other once again, and just couldn’t wait another moment.

The Department of Defense tweeted this picture captioning it with, “Some things simply cannot wait.”

The tweet has obviously gone viral, being shared hundreds of times on social media.

