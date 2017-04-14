Mom with breast milk held at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, misses flight

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) —A Michigan mother is urging the Transportation Security Administration to review their policies after she was delayed at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport because she was carrying breast milk.

Stacie Vroman, a mother of two, missed her flight after a long wait in the screening area.

The Vroman’s were vacationing in Clearwater/St. Pete, last month and were scheduled to leave on March 4.

Stacie claims she notified TSA officers she was carrying breast milk and was later stopped by agents.

Vroman tells us she had a feeling they would want to test the milk, but they didn’t.

“They let my husband and my toddler, and my son through, but they wouldn’t let me go,” said Vroman. “No one explained to me what was happening or why I was being held.”

The family says they arrived two hours early in hopes they would catch their flight on time, but the lines were too long.

Their scheduled flight to Grand Rapids, Michigan, was supposed to take off at 7 am.

“I said I am my child’s source of food, can I please just go, can you check the breast milk, can I go and they said no, you have to wait,” she said. “At the time I didn’t know if my husband was already on the plane or not. I was trying to yell to him, so that was extremely frustrating to know if he was going to be on the flight or not because if he had gotten on it, then I wouldn’t have been able to feed my son.”

They waited outside the airport and fed the baby on the lawn.

Seven hours later, they were finally booked on another flight—Allegiant Airlines only has a few flights a day, sometimes a week.

Vroman said she spoke with a TSA Supervisor, but was told she had to wait.

A TSA spokesperson responded to Vroman’s claims with the following statement:

TSA officials at St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport looked into the passenger’s claim and found that officers working at the checkpoint correctly followed all procedures.”

But Vroman disagrees.

“Maybe you (TSA) should review those policies and procedures to have an added human decency factor to it,” said Vroman.

TSA strongly urges passengers to arrive to the airport two hours prior to their scheduled departure time. Those travelling with medically necessary liquids should arrive earlier, as screening of these items can take several minutes.

Information on traveling with children/screening of breast milk can be found on the TSA’s website.

