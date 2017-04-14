Mating season has Florida alligators on the move

(SNN) It’s the season of love for Florida alligators.
We’ve seen them on doorsteps, in dorm rooms and even walking across the street.
Katherina Bonaldi, is an educator at Sarasota Jungle Gardens and she says they’re everywhere.
“So you’ve been seeing so many alligators around because during mating season the males are going to try and find the females so they are going to go to all the different water sources and find those girls.”
