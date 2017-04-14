Is Coming To Ruth Eckerd Hall

Kinky Boots, the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and GRAMMY® Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony® Award-winner for Best Score for Kinky Boots), opens at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Tuesday, April 11 at 8 pm for eight performances (day, date and times listed below). Tickets are on sale now.

Directed and choreographed by Tony® Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots is represented around the world with the Broadway company now in its third year, a North American First National Tour that launched in September 2014, a Toronto production that opened in June 2015, a London production that opened in September 2015 and a Melbourne production opening in October 2016. A Korean production of Kinky Boots ran from December 2014-February 2015 and a return engagement is planned for 2016. The GRAMMY® Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Kinky Boots took home six 2013 Tony® Awards, the most of any show in the season, including Best Musical, Best Score (Cyndi Lauper), Best Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), Best Orchestrations (Stephen Oremus) and Best Sound Design (John Shivers). The show also received the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Broadway.com Awards for Best Musical and the GRAMMY® Award for Best Musical Album, along with many other accolades.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

The creative team for Kinky Boots includes Tony® Award nominee David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony® Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony® Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony® Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Randy Houston Mercer (Make-up Design), Telsey + Company, Justin Huff, CSA (Casting), DB Bonds (Associate Director) and Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer). Kinky Boots features Musical Direction by Ryan Fielding Garrett, and Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony® and GRAMMY® Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

Kinky Boots is produced on Broadway and on tour by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, Brian Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp and Jujamcyn Theaters.

www.kinkybootsthemusical.com

www.twitter.com/KinkyBootsBway

www.facebook.com/KinkyBootsBway

Tickets are available at the Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office, by calling 727.791.7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Pre-show dining is also available. The Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm and one hour prior to show time. Kinky Boots performances will be at Ruth Eckerd Hall on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 11 at 8 pm – Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50 and $35.

Wednesday, April 12 at 8 pm – Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50 and $35.

Thursday, April 13 at 8 pm – Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50 and $35.

Friday, April 14 at 8 pm – Tickets priced at $125, $100, $75, $50 and $35.

Saturday, April 15 at 2 & 8 pm – Tickets priced at $125, $100, $75, $50 and $35.

Sunday, April 16 at 2 pm – Tickets priced at $125, $100, $75, $50 and $35.

Sunday, April 16 at 7 pm – Tickets priced at $100, $75, $50 and $35.