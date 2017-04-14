How to train your body during the day to get a good night’s sleep

(WFLA) – More and more Americans are working odd schedules. Many are on the grind while most people are sleeping.

It’s common that Americans working the standard 9 to 5 don’t get enough sleep. In fact, 35 percent of people don’t get the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended seven hours of sleep each night. For some night shift workers it’s even harder.

They’re fighting their natural 24 body clock, also known as the circadian rhythm which is regulated by light.

There are some ways to train and get your body use to sleeping during the day.

Light therapy Use a light box or lamp to suppress the production of melatonin and help you stay alert Practice good sleep hygiene Sleep experts say it’s important to be consistent with your sleep schedule even on the weekends.

