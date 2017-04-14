Florida forward Devin Robinson leaving college for NBA draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Devin Robinson has decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft.
Robinson announced his decision Friday on social media in a letter to fans. The Gators confirmed his announcement.
Robinson says it “was one of the hardest decisions I have faced. I will be leaving a place that has become my second home.”
Robinson averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior, helping lead the Gators to the Elite Eight. The 6-foot-8 Virginia native never missed a game in three seasons, and his length and shooting ability could be attractive to NBA teams.
Coach Mike White says he is grateful to Robinson for “helping re-establish the culture and success of the Florida basketball program.”
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Ex-NFL star Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder
- Deputies: Palm Harbor man chokes elderly woman walking her dog with metal leash
- ‘Witch’ gets life in prison for terrorizing grandchild
- ‘Cash me ousside’ teen appears in Florida court to face felony charges
- Deputies: Tampa man gets stuck in air duct while hiding from cops, freezes
- 4 men arrested in Polk County during undercover sting operation targeting lewd activity
- Clearwater Police officer reunites scared 6-year-old with family on beach
>>> MORE TOP STORIES