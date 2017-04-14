Firefighters battle blaze at Plant City Flea Market

PLANT CITY Fla. (WFLA) — An overnight fire destroyed a cafe at the Plant City Farm & Flea Market.

At 12:40 a.m. on Friday, Hillsborough County Fire 911 dispatchers received a call about a commercial structure fire located at the Casa Ruiz Cafe inside the Plant City Farm & Flea Market.

When Firefighters arrived, they reported seeing heavy flames coming from inside the Casa Ruiz Cafe.

It was determined that the building was too structurally weak to allow firefighters to enter the cafe, and a defensive attack was called.

Firefighters used gas-powered saws to cut through the side of the steel building, giving them access to fight the fire from the outside.

A tractor was also called to the scene to assist in firefighting operations.

Firefighters say there wasn’t really an option to save the cafe.

“When steel heats up, it’s something we are starting to see, it elongates, it gets longer which causes the roof of the structure to become weaker so its something whenever we are on scene like this, it’s something we are always looking at,” said a HCFR spokesperson.

It took firefighters four hours and 30 minutes to put the fire out, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

