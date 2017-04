Glittered Eggs

– Simple way to add a pop of color to your eggs without dye

– Take a paint brush with glue and draw on your design.

– Roll in glitter and brush away the parts that did not stick.

Easter Egg Chicks

– Start with a egg dyed yellow

– Attach yellow/white feathers on top

– Add eyes and a beak with marker

Robin’s Eggs

-Purple cabbage dye turns eggs blue (believe it or not)

-Take brown paint to add little specs