Dr. Pepper gifts college student fountain of soda

NBC

MANHATTAN, KS (NBC) – After a Kansas State senior tweeted about her love of the Dr. Pepper soft drink, the company decided to pop up and offer the fan the perfect present.

Claire Daniels tweeted that she drank so much Dr. Pepper that she should probably have a Dr. Pepper fountain in her house.

So, the company showed up and did just that.

The fountain did have one flaw.  In order for it to work, the soft drink needed to be watered down.

So, the Dr. Pepper people made up for that with 1,200 cans of soda for the senior.

The move is all part of a social media campaign by the soft drink manufacturer.

The company said they monitor their social media, and it someone mentions them, they may get a big surprise.

