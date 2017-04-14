Deputies: Tampa man gets stuck in air duct while hiding from cops, freezes

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- Hillsborough deputies found and arrested a man stuck in an air duct on Wednesday.

The District III Street Crimes unit was looking for Larry G. Puleo, age unknown who had warrants for violating his probation.

They searched for him at a residence on 4004 W. Hamilton Ave.

When they arrived, they heard someone scurrying around in the attic, but despite numerous calls for his surrender, Puleo was nowhere to be found.

After one hour of silence, deputies searched the attic, but still couldn’t find Puleo.

They checked for escape routes and realized the only way out was through an air conditioning duct in a bedroom closet leading to the attic.

They decided to cut a hole in the duct and found Puleo tucked inside, freezing from the air conditioning.

He was trapped and pleaded with deputies to help him get out.

They widened the hole and removed Puleo from the duct.

He was transported to St. Joseph Hospital where he was treated and released for hypothermia.

Puleo was then sent to the Orient Road Jail where he’s being held without bond.  He faces charges for heroin possession, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and resisting arrest without violence.

