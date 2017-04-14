Crash closes NB lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash has closed the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge in St. Petersburg.

Northbound drivers should expect delays. Traffic is being diverted onto the Ulmerton and Roosevelt exits. Alternate routes include the Courtney Campbell Causeway and Gandy Bridge.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the multi-vehicle, serious injury crash at 4:41 a.m.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-275, just north of 4th Street.

Investigators say a vehicle hit a furniture dolly in the roadway, lost control and then collided with an RV.

The RV hit the center median barrier wall and then collided with a pickup truck, which overturned.

The crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-275.

