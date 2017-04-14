Crash closes NB lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge in St. Pete

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash has closed the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge in St. Petersburg.

Northbound drivers should expect delays. Traffic is being diverted onto the Ulmerton and Roosevelt exits. Alternate routes include the Courtney Campbell Causeway and Gandy Bridge.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the multi-vehicle, serious injury crash at 4:41 a.m.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-275, just north of 4th Street.

Investigators say a vehicle hit a furniture dolly in the roadway, lost control and then collided with an RV.

The RV hit the center median barrier wall and then collided with a pickup truck, which overturned.

The crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-275.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s