‘Cash me ousside’ teen appears in Florida court to face felony charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The teenager best known as the “cash me ousside” girl appeared before a Florida court on Wednesday to face felony charges.

Daniel Bregoli, 14 had been arrested on a litany of charges for crimes she allegedly committed before she rose to Internet infamy, which include grand theft, filing a false police report and fraud.

Her father, Ira Peskowitz was also in court on Wednesday for a separate custody battle.

His spokesperson said in a statement that Peskowitz does not want his daughter to pursue a career in Hollywood.

“Ira has talked to Danielle; not today, but he has talked to her in the past couple of days,” said spokesperson Elliot Cohen.

“There is a basis for a relationship there. I think that when Danielle is given the chance to reach out, she does reach out. We just don’t know how much of her life is being orchestrated by reality show producers and agents at this point,” Cohen continued.

Both Bergoli and her mother have already signed deals with publicists, agents and reality shows after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil.

Neither Bergoli nor her mother spoke to the media after her court appearance.

TMZ reported Bregoli was also cited for smoking marijuana outside a friend’s house in Boyton Beach.

Police had reportedly pulled up to the house and asked Bregoli and her friend if they were smoked, but both girls denied they were using the drug.

She is due back in court on April 26.

