Animals enjoy Easter treats at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

(WFLA) — Easter came early this morning at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo.

The southern white rhinos loved playing with their watermelons, painted to look like Easter eggs.

If you think that’s cute, it gets even better.

These watermelon eggs were pained by 4 and 5-year-old campers in the zoo’s education program.

The elephants joined in for some fun and one even gobbled up their special treat in one bite!

The zoo said these kinds of enrichment activities encourage the animal’s natural behaviors and exercise.

