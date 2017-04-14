4 men arrested in Polk County during undercover sting operation targeting lewd activity

From left to right: Joseph Regalbuto, Kenneth Watson, Joe Wood, Dominick Tobia (Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four men trolling local parks were busted in a sting operation on Thursday after they exposed themselves to or solicited undercover detectives, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Watson of Lakeland, 58, Dominick Tobia of Dade City, 63, Joe Wood of Lakeland, 71, and Joseph Regalbuto of Lakeland, 56 were all arrested for lewd activity

Watson, who was previously arrested in 1995 for indecent exposure in Winter Haven, exposed himself to a male undercover PCSO detective.  He faces one count of soliciting another for lewdness and one count of offering to commit lewdness.  He’s behind bars today at the Polk County Jail on a $1,250 bond.

According to deputies, Tobia also exposed himself to a male detective. He faces one count of indecent exposure and one count of offering to commit lewdness.  Tobia was released from the Polk County Jail on a $750 bond.

Wood, who was previously arrested for soliciting lewdness in Highlands County, reportedly solicited a male undercover detective and was charged with one count offering to commit lewdness. He was booked into the Polk County Jail on a $500 bond.

Regalbuto also solicited a male undercover detective, according to deputies and faces one count of soliciting another for lewdness. He was booked into the Polk County Jail and released on a $500 bond.

