Female surgeons recreate ‘New Yorker’ cover to break stereotypes

(WFLA) — Female surgeons around the world are recreating a trending “New Yorker” magazine cover.

A “New Yorker” magazine cover illustrated four female surgeons – and it has inspired real surgeons to recreate it.

As you can see the drawing is of four women in blue doctor scrubs hovering over an operating table.

Women around the world are now recreating this image to break down stereotypes and show surgery is not only a man’s job.

Female surgeons from Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, the U.K. and Kuwait are now posting actual photos of themselves on social media in similar poses.

The American Medical Association says males dominate the surgical field and just 19-percent of surgeons are women.

