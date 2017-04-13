Female surgeons recreate ‘New Yorker’ cover to break stereotypes

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) — Female surgeons around the world are recreating a trending “New Yorker” magazine cover.

A “New Yorker” magazine cover illustrated four female surgeons – and it has inspired real surgeons to recreate it.

As you can see the drawing is of four women in blue doctor scrubs hovering over an operating table.

Women around the world are now recreating this image to break down stereotypes and show surgery is not only a man’s job.

Female surgeons from Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, the U.K. and Kuwait are now posting actual photos of themselves on social media in similar poses.

The American Medical Association says males dominate the surgical field and just 19-percent of surgeons are women.

Follow WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for all the latest from social media.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s