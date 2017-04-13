Witnesses: Tampa woman knocks down wall, takes out light pole, hits vehicles, in fit of rage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a bizarre incident that happened at the Beach Club apartments on West Sligh Avenue.

Witnesses tell News Channel 8 that a woman in the complex got into some sort of fight with her husband. She became angry, got in her car and floored it.

She first hit a concrete barrier by the dumpsters and knocked an entire wall down. She didn’t stop there. About 100 yards down the way, she swiped three more vehicles and took out a light pole.

Neighbors who were outside said they heard a crash and then several more crashes.

By chance, a registered nursing assistant was outside and ran over to driver to help her.

“We came out, we had to get the lady out of vehicle. There was a baby car seat we made sure there was no baby in the car. We held her down. We held her head down. She was only bleeding right here,” said Beverly Garcia.

The woman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case. Charges could come later.

