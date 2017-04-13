VIDEO: Shoplifting suspects ignore Walmart employee as they walk out with full cart and a pool

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven Police are looking for a couple who loaded up their shopping cart and left the store without paying—ignoring the employee who asked to see their receipt in the process.

It happened on April 7 at 10:15 a.m.

A man and a woman entered a Walmart located at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven and headed to the housewares area.

They filled their cart with a number of items and then a pool.

With a cart full, they headed out to through the Garden Center without paying.

The employee asked to see a receipt.

Both ignored the employee as she asked them for a receipt.

The female appears to wave off the associate.

The male continued to push the cart out, bypassing the associate directly in front of her.

Anyone with information on the identity of either of these two is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

