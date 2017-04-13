VIDEO: Officer caught beating pedestrian

(KCRA) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the actions of one of their own officers for slamming Nandi Cain Jr. on the ground and repeatedly punching him.

In the video, released Monday, it shows the officer confronting Cain for allegedly jaywalking.

The two then exchange words and the situation quickly escalates.

Naomi Montaie, who is a neighbor of Cain, captured the video and says was shocked that it even happened.

“He grabbed him by the neck, got him on the ground and just started punching him,” said Monttaie. ” Kept punching him and I was like sir -why you hitting him like that?”

Read More: http://nbcnews.to/2o6mHm6

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>> MORE TOP STORIES