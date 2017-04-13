USF St. Pete historian arrested on child pornography charges

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A USF St. Pete historian is facing child pornography charges after he was arrested on Wednesday.

Deputies say James Schur, 51, was arrested after a three-month investigation into the matter.

It started back in January when an unidentified individual alerted detectives about child pornography on his computer.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives found multiple images on his computer depicting bestiality and child pornography.

It’s unclear whether he was using a school-issued computer to access this material.

Schnur is listed as a faculty member the USF-St. Pete website. His bio says he’s a university librarian, archivist and author and holds adjunct teaching appointments at Eckerd College and the USF School of Information.

He was arrested at 7:30 am on Wednesday and transported to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

He’s been charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscene materials.

An investigation is ongoing and Schnur has been placed on leave.

The university released the following statement regarding his arrest:

USF St. Petersburg is aware of the reported incident involving James Schnur, but cannot comment as this matter is under investigation. Mr. Schnur has been employed at the university since 2000 and currently serves as Head of Special Collections and University Archives. He is on leave pending the university’s review of the matter.

 

