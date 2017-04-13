US Air Force drops largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS targets in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Air Force just dropped a 21,000 bomb in Eastern Afghanistan, CNN has learned.

It’s the first-ever use of the weapon in combat, according to U.S. officials.

The bomb is called the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb — nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs,” and had been in development since the War in Iraq.

Military sources say it was dropped against a complex of ISIS tunnels and personnel that had been assembling in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province.

