Target 8: Former H.A.R.C. CEO’s signature found on checks from clients’ accounts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Richard Lilliston finally testified at his federal conspiracy trial as it rolled into its fourth day on Thursday.

The former CEO of the Hillsborough Association for Retarded Citizens (H.A.R.C.) took the stand and blamed the financial funny business on former CFO Frank Pannullo.

Before the prosecution rested its case, Mary Hull, a criminal investigator with Florida’s Department of Financial Services Office of Financial Integrity showed jurors check after check drawn on the accounts of H.A.R.C. clients that were made out to H.A.R.C. and signed by Mr. Lilliston, who has been accused of conspiring to defraud Social Security by misusing clients’ benefits.

His federal trial follows a series of reports by Target 8 that aired in 2012 and exposed some of the abuses of clients’ money.

“I never knew they were taking his Social Security money,” said Roland McPike, whose brother Tommy, is a H.A.R.C. resident with Down Syndrome.

Another former CFO, Jane Frank, told the courtroom she had found Social Security money from clients like Vickie Caldwell and more than 60 others that had been transferred into a H.A.R.C. endowment account.

“‘There was like $25-hundred dollars, there was supposed to be over $700-hundred thousand,” Ms Frank explained. “After looking at a lot of the financials, they were not very accurate, they were basically fiction.”

This money was supposed to benefit H.A.R.C. clients, but it was rolled into H.A.R.C.’s operating account instead.

According to Ms. Frank, Liliston received an unauthorized pay increase that raised his salary to $160,000 dollars. When H.A.R.C.’s board of directors actually approved a $150,000 pay increase, Mr. Lilliston gave former CFO Frank Pannullo, who engineered the deal, a 37% pay hike.

Frank made this discovery when she noticed car allowances for Mr.Lilliston and Mr. Pannullo jumped from $600 to $1,850 dollars a month a piece.

Meanwhile, Social Security money flowed out of clients’ accounts into H.A.R.C.’s operating account.

“It was misused on things like unauthorized raises and car allowances and other things like that,” explained Ms. Frank.

Mr. Lilliston is charged with conspiring to defraud Social Security. Mr. Pannullo claimed in testimony this had been going on from 2001 to 2011.

Mr. Lilliston told jurors of the good he has done in the community and that he did not read the documents placed in front of him, he just signed them. His testimony will continue Monday.

If you have something that you think should be investigated contact our Target 8 Helpline at 1-800-338-0808 or contact Steve Andrews at sandrews@wfla.com.

