Spring Clean Your Medicine Cabinet

Spring is a great time to overhaul your diet and medicine cabinet for a healthier lifestyle. When selecting dietary supplements it is important to trust in the quality of the supplement and know the ingredients listed on the label are what is in the bottle. Sherry Torkos is here to help us determine how to select the best supplements to compliment a healthy diet and lifestyle

Top 5 things to look for when choosing your supplements:

USP Verified – independently tested for quality Therapeutic dosage Backed by clinical research Ingredients – free of unnecessary additives Reputation of the manufacturer

