Speed Busters: Sarasota man worried about speeding near school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — This week, Speed Busters heads to Sarasota County. When a retired truck driver contacted traffic reporter Leslee Lacey about speeding near Gulf Gate Elementary School, she grabbed her speed buster gun and headed to Lockwood Ridge Road.

“Somebody’s gonna get hurt and it better not be a child,” said Donald Burgess.

Burgess lives on Lockwood Ridge Road between Markridge Road and Regatta Drive. He says he has been knocked down by fast cars twice while crossing his street. He believes his neighborhood is wonderful, except for the speeding.

Donald’s neighbor, Amy McCollum, works at nearby Gulf Gate Elementary and says children have had near misses from vehicles. “People just blow by busses. It’s crazy.”

So, Leslee began speed busting. She clocked a white jeep going 24 mph through a 15 mph school zone while the lights were flashing in the zone. She clocked several vehicles going over 10 mph on Lockwood Ridge between Markridge and Regatta. And on Markridge, she clocked more speeders, one going 49 mph. The speed limit is 25 mph.

Several neighbors stopped to speak with Leslee to confirm the problem with speeders and bad drivers in general. Neighbors say houses, people and mailboxes have all been hit. Burgess is hoping the county will install flashing speed limit signs like the ones to the north of Clark Road.

“We gotta have something done. Either that or you better park a county sheriff over here. You better park one sometime, or somebody’s gonna get killed,” said Burgess.

Leslee reached out to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Public Information Officer Caitlin Perez. She says the sheriff’s office did not know about a speeding problem in that area, but will investigate. Leslee will be following up with those results.

If you know of a speeding issue in your neighborhood contact Leslee on her @WFLALeslee Facebook page and she will bring speed busting to your neighborhood.

