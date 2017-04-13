SeaWorld Orlando to debut the ‘world’s tallest river rapid drop’ in 2018

ORLANDO (WFLA) – The “world’s tallest river rapid drop” is coming to SeaWorld Orlando in 2018.

The park released a few details on its latest world-class attraction on Thursday, boasting thrilling rapids and a 40-foot waterfall.

“We are constantly looking at new ways to amaze our guests – Infinity Falls will do that, and more,” said Jim Dean, President of SeaWorld Orlando Parks. “From the excitement of the thrilling rapids, to the unique vertical lift element, it will be an adventure that appeals to the entire family. Infinity Falls continues our commitment to investing in our park, and developing new ways to entertain and inspire our guests with meaningful, fun-filled vacations.”

Riders will travel through a lush rainforest river and experience category rapids before an elevator lifts them to the to the top of the waterfall and they take a dramatic plunge down the steep drop.

“We developed Infinity Falls to tell new stories that showcase the beauty and sheer power of water and the amazing wildlife that lives in it,” Brian Morrow, vice president of theme park design experience, said. “The result is a new river rapids adventure for our guests to explore, and actively help freshwater ecosystems in a way that only SeaWorld can bring to life.”

The ride is set to debut in the summer of 2018.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>>> MORE TOP STORIES