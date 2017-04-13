Search underway for robbers who wore clown, wolf masks in Pasco

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who wore clown and wolf masks while robbing a 7-Eleven store.
Investigators say it happened at 1:32 a.m. on Thursday.
One suspect was wearing a clown mask and the other was wearing what appeared to be a wolf mask.
One suspect pointed a Glock type pistol at the clerk and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk emptied the cash register and the suspects drove away in the northbound direction in a newer model white car, possibly a Toyota Camry.
Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.
