Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Welcoming Sides

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Welcoming Sides
Total Time – 1 1/2 hours

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with potato rolls and apple pie for dessert.
These sides are the perfect complement to a roasted turkey, ham, or beef roast.

Recipe: Holiday Carrot Salad
Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

Ingredients:
24 oz fresh baby rainbow (or baby cut) carrots
2/3 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped
4 limes, for zest/juice
4 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons honey
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup presliced green onions
Steps:
1. Bring 4 cups water to a boil for cooking carrots. Cut larger carrots into thirds and small carrots in half. Chop apricots. Grate/zest lime peel (no white; 1 teaspoon); squeeze limes for juice (1/4 cup).
2. Place carrots in boiling water and cover; cook 6 minutes (carrots will be al dente). Meanwhile, combine in medium saucepan on
medium-high: zest, juice, oil, honey, red pepper, mustard, and salt; simmer 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce thickens slightly.

3. Drain carrots thoroughly. Stir carrots, apricots, and onions into dressing; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until evenly coated. Salad may be served warm, at room temperature, or chilled.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 210kcal; FAT 9g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 190mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 4g;
SUGARS 27g; PROTEIN 1g; VIT A 310%; VIT C 20%; CALC 4%; IRON 10%

Recipe: Pimiento Potato Gratin
Active Time – 10 minutes, Total Time – about 1 hour (Makes 9 Servings)

Ingredients:
Cooking spray
1/4 cup shallots, thinly sliced
1/4 diced pimientos, drained
1 (12-oz) package pimiento cheese dip
1 cup whole milk
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1/4 cup presliced green onions
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
4 cups frozen potato puffs

Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9-inch baking dish with spray. Slice shallots. Combine in large bowl: shallots, pimientos, dip, milk, red pepper, onions, and salt until blended.
2. Toss potato puffs with dip mixture; transfer into baking dish. Bake 45–55 minutes or until potatoes are browned and sauce bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

CALORIES (per 1/9 recipe) 300kcal; FAT 22g; SAT FAT 8g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 490mg; CARB 17g; FIBER 1g;
SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 7g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 15%; CALC 15%; IRON 2%

Recipe: Green Bean Cornbread Sauté
Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

Ingredients:
2 (12-oz) packages microwavable green beans
1/2 cup cornbread croutons (or stuffing)
4 tablespoons herb garlic butter, divided
8 oz presliced baby portabellas

Steps:
1. Microwave beans on HIGH for 4–6 minutes or until tender. Crush croutons coarsely.
2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons butter in pan then add mushrooms; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.
3. Stir in green beans and remaining 2 tablespoons butter; cook and stir 1–2 minutes or until green beans are coated and hot. Toss
beans with croutons. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 130kcal; FAT 7g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 130mg; CARB 14g; FIBER 4g;
SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 3g; VIT A 20%; VIT C 20%; CALC 6%; IRON 6%

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s