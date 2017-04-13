Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Welcoming Sides

Welcoming Sides

Total Time – 1 1/2 hours

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with potato rolls and apple pie for dessert.

These sides are the perfect complement to a roasted turkey, ham, or beef roast.

Recipe: Holiday Carrot Salad

Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

Ingredients:

24 oz fresh baby rainbow (or baby cut) carrots

2/3 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped

4 limes, for zest/juice

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup presliced green onions

Steps:

1. Bring 4 cups water to a boil for cooking carrots. Cut larger carrots into thirds and small carrots in half. Chop apricots. Grate/zest lime peel (no white; 1 teaspoon); squeeze limes for juice (1/4 cup).

2. Place carrots in boiling water and cover; cook 6 minutes (carrots will be al dente). Meanwhile, combine in medium saucepan on

medium-high: zest, juice, oil, honey, red pepper, mustard, and salt; simmer 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce thickens slightly.

3. Drain carrots thoroughly. Stir carrots, apricots, and onions into dressing; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until evenly coated. Salad may be served warm, at room temperature, or chilled.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 210kcal; FAT 9g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 190mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 4g;

SUGARS 27g; PROTEIN 1g; VIT A 310%; VIT C 20%; CALC 4%; IRON 10%

Recipe: Pimiento Potato Gratin

Active Time – 10 minutes, Total Time – about 1 hour (Makes 9 Servings)

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1/4 cup shallots, thinly sliced

1/4 diced pimientos, drained

1 (12-oz) package pimiento cheese dip

1 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/4 cup presliced green onions

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 cups frozen potato puffs

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9-inch baking dish with spray. Slice shallots. Combine in large bowl: shallots, pimientos, dip, milk, red pepper, onions, and salt until blended.

2. Toss potato puffs with dip mixture; transfer into baking dish. Bake 45–55 minutes or until potatoes are browned and sauce bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

CALORIES (per 1/9 recipe) 300kcal; FAT 22g; SAT FAT 8g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 490mg; CARB 17g; FIBER 1g;

SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 7g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 15%; CALC 15%; IRON 2%

Recipe: Green Bean Cornbread Sauté

Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

Ingredients:

2 (12-oz) packages microwavable green beans

1/2 cup cornbread croutons (or stuffing)

4 tablespoons herb garlic butter, divided

8 oz presliced baby portabellas

Steps:

1. Microwave beans on HIGH for 4–6 minutes or until tender. Crush croutons coarsely.

2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons butter in pan then add mushrooms; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.

3. Stir in green beans and remaining 2 tablespoons butter; cook and stir 1–2 minutes or until green beans are coated and hot. Toss

beans with croutons. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 130kcal; FAT 7g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 130mg; CARB 14g; FIBER 4g;

SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 3g; VIT A 20%; VIT C 20%; CALC 6%; IRON 6%