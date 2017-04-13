Passengers stuck on roller coaster at Six Flags America

PRINCE GEORGES CO., MD (WCMH) — NBC Washington reports about 24 people are stuck on a roller coaster at Six Flags America.
The ride, called Joker’s Jinx, is located in the Gotham area of the theme park.
The park recently opened for the 2017 summer season. There is no indication how long they have been stuck, or when they may be rescued.
Click here for video of the roller coaster.
