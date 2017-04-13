Pasco brush fire raises concerns over dry, warm conditions

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Four wildfires have charred nearly 300 acres in Pasco County, and with another day of dry, warm conditions, comes great concern.

State and local fire crews will remain near neighborhoods to make sure flames don’t creep too close to homes.

In Hudson on Wednesday, an 18-acre fire burned some vehicles, three outhouses and an 18-wheeler, officials said.

No one was injured and the fire was knocked down by nightfall.

“It’s dry,” said Judith Tear of the Florida Forest Service. “I mean, it’s really dry.”

Burn bans remain in effect in Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties, officials said.

They have urged people to be on the lookout for smoke and call 911 immediately.

Homeowners should keep their lawns mowed and cut down any brush or trees too close to their homes, officials said.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered the National Guard to be on standby. A Blackhawk helicopter was dispatched to Tampa, ready to help forest fire crews if needed, the governor’s office said in a statement.

