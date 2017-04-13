MOAB has only been dropped in one other place — Northwest Florida

(WKRG) —The largest non-nuclear bomb to be used in combat has a Gulf Coast connection.
In March of 2003, the GBU-43/b or MOAB, Massive Ordinance Air Burst bomb, was first tested at Eglin Air Force Base.
Also called “The Mother Of All Bombs”, the 11-ton bomb was dropped on Range 70 at Eglin on March 11, 2003, and November 21, 2003. It was a massive display of power, dropped for the world to see around 1PM on a Tuesday afternoon. These are the only know uses of the bomb before today’s first-ever combat deployment. News 5’s Hayley Minogue is at Elgin and will have a LIVE report on the Gulf Coast connection to this big international story on News 5 at 5 pm.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- US Air Force drops largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS targets in Afghanistan
- Witnesses: Tampa woman knocked down wall, took out light pole, hit vehicles in fit of rage
- Deputies: Woman left 3 young children in running car in front of Land O’ Lakes Publix
- VIDEO: Winter Haven shoplifting suspects ignore Walmart employee, walk out with pool
- USF St. Pete historian arrested on child pornography charges
- Boy, 8, takes dad’s car to drive sister, 4, to McDonald’s
>>> MORE TOP STORIES