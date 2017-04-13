Longboat Key Police looking for suspect who hit a bicyclist and took off

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Canadian tourist is recovering from a serious brain injury after he was a victim of a hit-and-run on Longboat Key. His family is making plans to take him back to Nova Scotia for more medical treatment. Meanwhile, police are in a desperate search for the suspect.

On April 2, Michael MacCormick was biking Longboat Key with his wife following behind. When she finally caught up to him, he was bloodied and lying on the ground, a victim of a hit-and-run.

“He was on the grass, all covered with blood….All I could see was blood. He had blood on the back of his scalp,” recalled wife Brenda Ryan.

“I was terrified, all I could think about was the absolute worst could happen here and how am I gonna tell my children?” Ryan added.

MacCormick had a serious brain injury and underwent emergency surgery, but he didn’t wake up for three days.

Matt Briguglio witnessed a white truck leaving the scene.

“We heard a pretty loud thud. Enough to make us turn around and realize, ‘Hey what the hell was that?’” Briguglio said.

He spotted the back of a white pickup move up and down as if it ran over something and he heard the driver cursing before driving off.

“I live in Boston, we have the worst drivers known to man, you know, but don’t you have any morals? Any conscience to go ‘oh man, I just nailed somebody!’” said Briguglio.

The bike has a damaged rear tire. Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said the truck driver could be charged with a felony. He says they have some possible leads, but they’re not progressing much on the case.

“Hopefully [Mr. MacCormick’s] memory will improve. He does not recollect anything about the accident,” said Chief Cumming.

No one can understand why a driver could leave this father clinging to life on the side of the road.

“Man up. Just man up. If you did it, just turn yourself in,” said Briguglio.

MacCormick is slowly recovering, but he has a ways to go. He’ll receive further treatment in Canada. Longboat Key police investigators have also consulted other area departments on this case.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Longboat Key Police Department.

