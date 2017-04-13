Lakeland Magic chosen as name of Orlando Magic D-League team

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Orlando Magic’s Development League has picked a name for its team, which will be based in Lakeland.

The name “Lakeland Magic” was picked from thousands of winners. Nemanja Kovacevic was the first person to enter “Lakeland Magic” in a contest to name the team.

“After careful, thoughtful consideration, and to create synergy and extend the Orlando Magic brand, we made the determination to call our team the Lakeland Magic,” said Lakeland Magic President Shelly Wilkes.

“We appreciate all of the entries and enthusiasm with our ‘name the team contest,’ and we received multiple entries for the name Magic — which we ended up concurring with and ultimately choosing.”

In addition to having bragging rights for coming up with the team’s name, Kovacevic won a pair of season tickets to the Lakeland Magic’s 2017-2018 season.

A Lakeland native will also play a role in making sports history. Robert Palmer is the owner of RP Funding, one of the first businesses to support its hometown team.

“RP Funding is thrilled to join the Orlando and Lakeland Magic families and be a part of this historic moment in the city of Lakeland,” said RP Funding President and Owner Robert Palmer. “As someone born and raised in Polk County, I’m honored to do my part to enhance the rich history and tradition here while helping shape the future of sports in Lakeland.”

RP Funding is a direct mortgage leader which underwrites, closes and funds its own loans

The Lakeland Magic also unveiled its inaugural team logo. The new logo incorporates the Orlando Magic’s current jersey/logo wordmark giving it an integrated look from Orlando to Lakeland. It continues the original Magic team’s colors with the Magic blue, Magic black and Magic silver. The logo also incorporates the team’s presenting partner, HomeValue.com, a Robert Palmer Company.

